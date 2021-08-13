Cancel
Dayton, OH

RTA to begin using cashless payment system

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
DAYTON, Ohio — Officials with the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced on Friday that it will be eliminating the use of all old system passes, paper cards and change cards.

This will take effect beginning Sept. 1, 2021 as RTA begins the process of migrating customers to a new fare system called Tapp Pay.

Customers are being told to use any outstanding paper tickets or change cards no later than Aug. 31.

According to a press release, Tapp Pay offers fare at a discounted rate through fare capping. That means customers are limited in the amount they pay within a give timeframe once they have ridden enough times to accumulate the equivalent of Tapp Pay’s promotional daily cap of $3 or 31-day monthly cap of $30.

For more information about Tapp Pay, visit http://www.iriderta.org/tapp-pay. RTA expects to begin using Tapp Pay exclusively for fare payments beginning Nov. 1.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

