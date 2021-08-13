Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Transition glasses: What are they and how do they work?

fashionisers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransitions are called those glasses that change the color of their lenses, adapting to the lighting conditions: in the bright sun, the glasses darken, but remain transparent indoors. Photochromic lenses serve for these changes. They react to the ultraviolet light, which ensures that the glasses do not darken indoors. When...

fashionisers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass#Lenses#The Glasses#Sunscreen#Eyesight
Related
EntertainmentThe Next Web

What are dark patterns, and how do they affect you?

Dark patterns are design elements that deliberately obscure, mislead, coerce and/or deceive website visitors into making unintended and possibly harmful choices. Dark patterns can be found in many kinds of sites and are used by several kinds of organizations. They take the form of deceptively labeled buttons, choices that are difficult to undo, and graphical elements like color and shading that direct users’ attention to or away from certain options.
Riverhead, NYPosted by
Well+Good

What You Can Do About the Purple Tint Created by Your Blue-Light Blocking Glasses

If you’re looking for new eyeglasses, you may be considering a pair with digital-relief coating on the lenses since it blocks harmful blue-light emissions from devices, like your laptop, cell phone, and television, that can cause eyestrain. There is, however, one major drawback to going in this direction: Many customers find that the treatment creates a purple reflection or tint in their vision that some find so distracting they can’t focus on tasks. “Depending on the coating, you may also notice this ‘purple thing’ with headlights while driving at night and in photos. It's a result of the coating that is on the lenses reflecting that wavelength of light—and it's proof for the consumer that the lenses are doing what they are supposed to do—block blue light,” says Miki Lyn Zilnicki, OD, an optometrist at Twin Forks Optometry, PLLC in Riverhead, New York.
FitnessT3.com

How do posture correctors work? And how do you choose one?

The best posture correctors are much in demand right now. And that's not really surprising. With the pandemic confining everyone to their homes, millions of us have spent far too many hours over the last year and a half slumped on the couch. While that might feel comfy, over time this leads to a rounded posture that promises to play havoc with your mental and physical health.
Softwaretweaklibrary.com

What To Do if Photo Import Is Not Working on Windows 10

There is no dearth of storage mediums where you can carry your precious photos. These include smartphones, flash drives, external and internal hard drives, and many more. But, if you are a Windows user, who aims at editing these images, you would first import them on your PC or laptop, isn’t it? However, consider a scenario where you had collected hundreds and thousands of images on a storage medium and when you sat down to edit them, you received an error saying “Windows 10 photo import not working”, what would you do?
IndustryPosted by
Motor1.com

Car Shipping Calculators: How Do They Work?

When looking for an instant quote online, car shipping calculators may be the best tools available. In this article, we’ll explain how to determine car shipping rates with them before revealing which company may have the best car shipping cost calculator for your needs. We know that vehicle shipping can...
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

The Best Makeup Mirrors That’ll Help Speed up Your Beauty Routine

If you struggle with your winged liner, makeup mirrors should be your next beauty essential. We all know what's it's like to put on makeup in subpar bathroom lighting, and it's not ideal. But makeup mirrors allow you to have more precision and symmetry in your application. (Not to mention, they're a great decor piece. )
Fitnessglamourmagazine.co.uk

Are you a shower-skipper? This is what happens to your body when you 'forget' to wash after a workout (or any sweaty event)

For many of us, one of the great benefits of working from home is that we have more time to exercise. Without any dastardly commutes to navigate, our mornings can be spent doing anything from HIIT, to taking the dog for an extra loop around the block. But before we plonk ourselves down in front of our laptops, there's often one vital step we've already missed.
Science101wkqx.com

You Should Never Sleep In Your Bed Again, According to Science

Medical Microbiology lecturer Manal Mohammed says you shouldn’t be sleeping in your bed. The London-based microbiologist warns that your bed is the dirtiest spot in your home and that all the sweat, saliva, dandruff, and dead skins cells people leave behind after a night’s sleep is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to a less-than-cleanly bed.
Skin CarePosted by
Well+Good

Why You Should Always Apply Antiperspirant at Night Before Bed

If you tend to sweat a lot and would rather not, deodorant—which just protects against odor—won't help. You need an antiperspirant. And to get the most out of it, Maral Skelsey, MD, a Maryland-based dermatologist, says to always apply antiperspirant at night before bed. "There's this idea you have to...
LifestyleMindBodyGreen

How Long Before Bed Should You Actually Stop Drinking Caffeine?

If you've ever had an afternoon cup of coffee that wound up keeping you up that night, you're probably well aware that caffeine too close to bedtime is a no-no. But why does this actually happen, and how close to bedtime can you get away with sipping? Here's a look at what the research tells us.
Newsweek

Should You Sleep with a Fan On? How to Sleep in the Heat

During the summer months, many of us find ourselves tossing and turning for hours trying to get to sleep. If you've ever wondered why this is, it's all to do with our circadian rhythm. Why Can't I Sleep in the Heat?. "During the normal human circadian rhythm, sleep occurs when...
WorkoutsPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Lifting Heavier Weights, Says Science

Here's a weightlifting fact that surprises a lot of people: Bigger muscles don't necessarily mean enormous strength. In fact, bigger muscles mean bigger muscles. As Superman actor Henry Cavill just revealed to our sister site Celebwell, he doesn't lift huge weights to get his enormous arms—he actually lifts smaller weights to pump as much blood to his muscles as possible to grow their size. "You're doing micro tears and you're creating size in the muscle and not necessarily huge amounts of strength," he explained.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Spyware: What It Is, How It Works, and How to Prevent It

You might feel safe while using your phone or laptop packed with all the latest security features. However, it might not be entirely true sometimes. There may be something in your machine that tracks you all the time without you knowing. That culprit could be spyware. Spyware is software that...
Coding & Programmingvmware.com

How do extends work in VRO ?

I'm a beginner with VRO and javascript and am trying to get an understanding. I found some VRO code that had for example : controller instanceof VcVirtualBusLogicController. I learnt about Javascript object prototypes and am trying now to understand how VRO works with chain of prototypes. I see for example...
Marketsutahbusiness.com

Don’t forget to ask: What if this works?

Just over ten years ago we had the opportunity to meet with the team of an early-stage fintech business called SoFi. The same SoFi that acquired Utah-based Galileo, recently went public via SPAC, and is now trading on NYSE with a market cap of over $12.5B at the time of this writing.
SoftwareCMSWire

How Conversational AI Works and What It Does

Conversational AI, which uses Natural Language Processing (NLP), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Advanced Dialog management, and Machine Learning (ML), are likely to pass the Turing Test and provide a more realistic experience than traditional chatbots. Most of us have had interactions on websites with chatbots that were less than satisfactory, leaving us to resolve our issues some other way. Today’s AI-based chatbots are able to have full blown conversations that leave people feeling like they just finished a conversation with a living person.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

Could Eye Cream Be the Cause of Your Under-Eye Puffiness?

You wake up on a Saturday morning and there it is; traces of last night's cocktails are written all over your face. Your fine lines and wrinkles look more pronounced, zits are beginning to crop up along your cheeks, and there's puffiness around the eyes. Of course, the natural response is to do a face mask and slather on an eye cream. Now, we support your decision to do a face mask after an intense night out, but applying an excess amount of eye cream might actually be the one thing that is, despite your best efforts, keeping your eyes puffy throughout the day. Rowan Hall-Farrise, global educator at QMS Medicosmetics, gives us the scoop on what exactly happens to our under-eyes when we go overboard with the eye cream.
Miley CyrusPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Do Blue Light Glasses Really Work? Yes and No, Says an Expert

The coronavirus changed the way many people work, as more companies are implementing a hybrid office model that allows employees to clock in from home. And with so many teleworking and staring at Zoom classes all day, one of the most seemingly practical pandemic trends have been blue light glasses, which more people have been wearing as a way to alleviate the supposed eye strain that comes with more screen time. Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Jamie Foxx and other stars have sported some of the specs on social media. These clean-looking frames are designed to deflect blue light, reduce stress and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy