11-inch iPad Pro gets a sweet discount at Amazon today

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is a great time to find deals on hot tech, and we’re seeing plenty in these Apple deals, iPad deals, and tablet deals. In fact, right now at Amazon, you can get $70 off an 11-inch 2021 Apple iPad Pro. It’s just $729, a massive drop from its regular price of $799. Sales on any Apple products are exceedingly rare, especially when it comes to brand new tech from 2021, so don’t let this unique deal pass you by.

www.digitaltrends.com

