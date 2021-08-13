11-inch iPad Pro gets a sweet discount at Amazon today

Instead of people lining up after Thanksgiving dinner and packing the stores, retailers anticipate seeing most of their shoppers lining up browser tabs and clicking through the deals. Black Friday 2021 is just around the corner on the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 26. Cyber Monday follows on Monday, November 29. Online shopping has its advantages over in-store shopping: no crowds to battle and no carts to lug around, plus you’ll have full access to deals from all your favorite retailers. And getting an early start on shopping is a savvy move: As sales mount, shipping times will get tighter. The sooner you get started, the more time you’ll have to relax as the holidays get closer.