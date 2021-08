Drake is gearing up to release his new album Certified Lover Boy which has been highly anticipated for quite some time now. The album was supposed to come out in January although the artist's ACL surgery ended up delaying things. There were some rumors that Drake could be dropping tonight, although, at this point, no one knows for sure as to what's going to happen. As for Drake's other ventures, he has a brand new line with Nike called NOCTA, and soon, it will be getting its very own sneaker collab.