We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Here at Apartment Therapy, we’re huge fans of Ruggable. In case you’re unfamiliar, Ruggable is renowned for its innovative machine-washable, two-piece design, which is available in everything from doormats and runners to statement-making area rugs. What sets Ruggable apart is that their rugs feature a pad and a cover that attaches with Velcro tabs. Once you have the pad, you can swap out the covers whenever you want to change your look — which you’re probably going to want to do ASAP, because the popular brand just released its sure-to-sell-out collaboration with the one and only decorator and designer Jonathan Adler. And, unlike many Jonathan Adler pieces, the rugs in the collection are actually pretty affordable.