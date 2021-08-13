Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Conservative politicians discourage masking and vaccines, both proven to save lives in a pandemic

By NKyTribune
Posted by 
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago

The pandemic has returned, perhaps stronger than ever, and the politics of it are more deadly than ever. Americans are dying because some politicians have discouraged two key things that have been proven to quash pandemics of respiratory illness: masking and vaccines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p8UGC_0bR3E0Pk00
Al Cross

Kentucky has some of the worst offenders, such as U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and 4th District U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie. Luckily, we have not been subject to the sort of damage that is being done to Texas and Florida by Republican governors who appeal to the anti-elite, science-skeptic crowd that Donald Trump made a core part of their party’s base, with their eyes.

But that crowd has long been a part of Kentucky, in most political parties, and Kentucky Republicans are appealing to it, too. Usually, it’s subtle. But at last weekend’s Fancy Farm Picnic, Attorney General Daniel Cameron had this head-slapper: “The big-government Democrats and bureaucrats in Frankfort and Washington want you to follow the science, so long as it’s their science that you’re following.” (Afterward, he declined to provide examples.)

Science doesn’t belong to anybody, certainly not to any political party. It’s a search for knowledge, with longstanding procedures for testing information to reach reliable conclusions. The junction of science and politics is public health, one of the more honorable professions – but one that Trump and his allies dishonored when confronted with the pandemic.

Public health and science have become, for many Republicans, just another distrusted elite. In 1975, a Gallup Poll found that Republicans were slightly more likely than Democrats to say they had confidence in science, 72% to 65%. This year, Gallup found that only 45% of Republicans had confidence in science while 79% of Democrats did.

That is the political landscape to which Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear returned with both feet Tuesday when he ordered everyone in public schools, preschools, Head Start and day-care centers to wear masks — to protect themselves, their relatives, their friends, their neighbors, their communities, and the state’s economy from the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

After a few hours, perhaps to agree on messaging, leading Republicans objected. Cameron went to court to block Beshear’s emergency order, on a more valid basis than his Fancy Farm quip. However, Beshear had a trump card, the state school board he appointed; it issued an emergency regulation that applies only to public schools. The Republicans who run the legislature didn’t think about that angle when they passed a law last winter limiting governors’ emergency orders to 30 days without legislative approval.

In general, Republicans say they are defending the authority of parents and local school officials to make decisions. Those are politically popular notions, but local school boards were not elected to make public-health decisions, and this is a public-health emergency that requires reliance on experts, not parental opinions driven by emotion or social-media misinformation. Beshear had tossed the ball to the boards, but most dropped it, rejecting his recommendation for a mask mandate.

Notably absent from Republican comments at Fancy Farm and afterward were any cautions about the virus and the need to get vaccinated against it. At a forum attended by few Democrats, pro-vaccine comments wouldn’t have been popular; a mid-July poll found Republicans are four times as likely as Democrats to say they haven’t been vaccinated and probably or definitely won’t be. That was a national poll, and the Kentucky results would probably be stronger; a slightly earlier survey found that Kentucky was second only to Minnesota (!) in the percentage of people who said they wouldn’t get vaccinated because they don’t trust the government.

We face a crisis, and the timid, pandering Republicans are part of the problem when they should be part of the solution — as the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce was, endorsing Beshear’s school-mask mandate.

Cameron’s pander was out of character for the most prominent protege of Sen. Mitch McConnell, who wasn’t at the picnic but has set perhaps the best example of any Republican by masking up when there were no vaccines and promoting them after they arrived. But McConnell probably won’t run again and is not as encumbered by political considerations as the Republicans who want to be governor, senator or whatever.

State Senate Education Committee Chair Max Wise, R-Campbellsville — whose name (with that of former diplomat Kelly Craft) was dropped into the race for governor and lieutenant governor by 1st District U.S. Rep. James Comer at Fancy Farm — offered one of the more relevant criticisms of Beshear.

“The timing of this could not have been worse,” Wise said, noting that the governor’s order came the day before many if not most schools opened. Wise said he still favors allowing schools to decide, in cooperation with local health departments (which Beshear says all favor his mask mandate).

Hindsight is 20/20, but it seemed clear two weeks ago that the pandemic was getting out of hand, and more so in Kentucky than most states.

Beshear should have acted earlier, but at least he acted. One wonders where Kentucky would be if the governor’s office was still occupied by Matt Bevin.

Comments / 0

Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
543K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Matt Bevin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Thomas Massie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Republicans#Democrats#Pandemics#Sen Rand Paul#Americans#Fancy Farm Picnic#Gallup#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
U.S. PoliticsKeene Sentinel

GOP politicians endorsing vaccination? It just might work

Among Americans who have yet to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, Republicans have been most consistently hesitant. The gap in vaccination rates between counties that voted for Joe Biden and those that voted for Donald Trump has only widened over time. States with lagging vaccination rates, including Arkansas, Florida and Missouri, are seeing surges of cases as the delta variant spreads through the country. But until recently, prominent figures in the party have largely remained silent about vaccination. For example, CNN recently found that almost half of House Republicans would not say publicly whether they had been vaccinated.
Illinois StateThe State Journal

Illinois Congressmen Durbin, Davis, LaHood react to Afghanistan crisis, Biden's decisions

“President Biden understands history when it comes to Afghanistan. He made the difficult decision to not hand over this longest of American wars to a fifth president. And had he walked away from the withdraw agreement originally negotiated by President Trump, Taliban attacks on U.S. forces would have restarted and required yet another surge in U.S. troops. How long were Americans willing to continue this cycle, particularly if the Afghan government wasn’t willing to fight for its own future?
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Both the politicians and the experts flubbed COVID-19 response

The U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 18 months has been poor. Despite one major victory — the quick approval and production of vaccines — nothing can obscure the fact that more than 600,000 people have died and many more have become seriously ill. Despite rampant polarization, most of us can agree on that. What we can’t agree on, is who to blame.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Is Ron DeSantis’s Fox News Obsession Backfiring on Florida?

The governor presiding over the new epicenter of the coronavirus is seemingly more focused on winning the approval of conservative media than on ensuring the health of his constituents. In the first half of 2021, Florida’s Ron DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate in 2024, “had scheduled as many appearances with top Fox hosts—[Sean] Hannity (8 times), Tucker Carlson (6) and Laura Ingraham (7)—as he had meetings with his lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nuñez (7),” the Tampa Bay Times reports. More telling still, DeSantis has reportedly yet to meet one-on-one with his Florida’s top public health official this year, per his schedules.
Public Healthcityxtramagazine.com

'This Is Your Fault': Greg Abbott Slammed For Asking Hospitals To Delay Surgeries While Refusing Mask Mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday took actions to respond to the surge of coronavirus in his state as he continued to refuse to take any actions to slow the spread. On Monday, CNN reported that the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Commerce and the Texas Health Hospital in Rockwall temporarily closed their emergency rooms due to the surge of the COVID-19 Delta variant.
ImmigrationFox News

Fox News Poll: Coronavirus vaccine divides voters over freedom vs. safety

Concerns about coronavirus are rising again -- and the political divisions over the country’s response are stark, according to a new Fox News survey released Wednesday. The poll asks voters, when it comes to U.S. policies on COVID vaccinations, what’s more important -- protecting the freedom of Americans to choose whether to get the shot or protecting the safety of Americans by requiring the vaccine to participate in activities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy