Effectively removing CO2 from the atmosphere

It sounds a bit like the start of a joke - what brings together 14,000 scientists and 1,990 jurisdictions in 34 countries? Unfortunately, the punchline – the climate crisis – is anything but funny. In a new report, experts have issued yet another warning about the state of our planet, and this latest update is truly devastating. "We are nearing or have already crossed tipping points associated with critical parts of the Earth system, including the West Antarctic and Greenland ice sheets, warm-water coral reefs, and the Amazon rainforest," the researchers write. "Given these alarming developments, we need short, frequent, and easily accessible updates...