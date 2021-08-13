Cancel
Essex County, NY

Violations and health complications temporarily shutter Adirondack Wildlife Refuge

adirondackexplorer.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of Adirondack Wildlife Refuge in Essex County is in question as its founders grapple with health concerns and a state order to re-home its animals. The state Department of Environmental Conservation said the refuge has less than three months to transfer most, if not all, of its animals to other licensed facilities. Wendy Hall surrendered her remaining licenses and signed a stipulation requiring her to transfer remaining state-regulated wildlife from the refuge, following DEC’s notice of intent to revoke her licenses, according to the DEC. In a Facebook post on the refuge’s page Friday morning, her husband Steve Hall said Wendy was also diagnosed with cancer and the refuge would be temporarily closed.

