Looking for a way to introduce your child to the pool? Mommy-and-me swim lessons are a great way to help kids develop a love of swimming and instill confidence around the water. These swimming lessons for kids in New Jersey teach water skills in a safe and age-appropriate way, and most allow children as young as 6 months old to participate; many of the swim programs listed below estend programming up to age 12 or beyond and some even offer competitive swim teams.