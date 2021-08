According to Eric Allen, New York Jets running back Tevin Coleman is listed on top of his position's unofficial depth chart. For now, Coleman is labeled as New York's top running back followed by La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson, and Michael Carter. Expect the Jets to ultimately employ a running back by committee with Michael Carter likely holding the most upside. According to Fantasy Football Draft Calculator in 12-team Point Per Reception leagues, Coleman's average draft position currently stands in the 12th round while Carter is going in the sixth.