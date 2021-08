SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for perpetrating a drive-by shooting in 2019 that left another man wounded. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Aug. 16, sentenced Nicholas Garcia to one term of three to 15 years in prison, three terms of three to 10 years, and two terms of two to four years. Those six terms are concurrent with one another, but Jackson also sentenced Garcia to five flat two-year prison terms, which are concurrent with each other but consecutive to the other six stints.