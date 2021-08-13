Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Thief rescued after stealing car that crashed and caught fire in trainyard revealed to be 14-year-old boy

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gcWaB_0bR39BtO00
Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

A 14-year-old is suspected of robbing a man in St. Cloud, stealing his vehicle, and eventually crashing the car into a trainyard platform, where the car burst into flames.

According to a St. Cloud Police Department news release, police responded to a report of a robbery at 1:01 a.m. Friday on the 300 block of Laudenbach Court.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, said he was walking from a party when three people approached him and started assaulting him. They took his backpack and a set of car keys before he ran from the area. Moments later, he watched as his car was stolen and driven away. The victim wasn't hurt.

While police were responding to the robbery call, a motorist reported a driver swerving all over the roadway in what was believed to be the robbery victim's vehicle.

At about 1:09 a.m., police attempted to stop the stolen vehicle as it was headed east on University Drive. The driver took off at a high rate of speed, and police pursued for a short time, but stopped due to high speeds, the release said.

About a half-hour later, police spotted the victim's vehicle again and attempted to pull it over, but the suspect fled. Police tried to follow but lost sight of the vehicle.

Not long after, police located the vehicle in a train yard just north of Breckenridge and 14th Avenue North. The driver, police said, appeared to drive off the road north into a train yard, where they then "crashed into an elevated track platform causing the vehicle to catch fire," the release says.

The driver, identified as a 14-year-old boy from St. Cloud, was stuck inside the burning vehicle. Police "attempted to suppress the flames with fire extinguishers while trying to physically free" him from the car.

Police pulled the boy out and he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, which he sustained from the initial crash. The release said the boy also appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect is being treated at the hospital, with police noting he'll face potential charges for his involvement in the pursuits, driving under the influence, the stolen vehicle and the robbery, which remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the St. Paul Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or online here.

Comments / 3

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
32K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Breckenridge, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Extinguishers#Crime Stoppers#Car Keys#Laudenbach Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
Bring Me The News

Shooting in Dinkytown injures two over the weekend

The University of Minnesota sent out two safety notifications to the campus community over the weekend, including one regarding a shooting in Dinkytown that injured two. According to the Safe-U notification, the shooting happened Saturday near the 1200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before midnight. One victim was reportedly taken to the hospital in “serious condition” while the other victim was grazed “to a lesser extent.”
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Police: 3 hospitalized after driver runs red light, strikes Minneapolis police car

Three people were transported to Twin Cities hospitals after a motorist ran a red light and slammed into a police vehicle and another car Sunday morning. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. in north Minneapolis. according to Minneapolis Police Department. Spokesperson John Elder said a Minneapolis squad car was going north on Emerson Avenue when it was struck in the intersection at Lowry Avenue.
Litchfield, MNPosted by
Bring Me The News

Farm accident: Man inside grain bin gets feet stuck in auger

A Minnesota man was airlifted to a hospital last Friday after his limbs became stuck in a piece of farm equipment. According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Jared Johnson, of rural Litchfield, had both of his feet trapped in a sweeper auger while he was working with the auger inside a grain bin on the 68300 block of Highway 24 in Forest City Township.
Posted by
Bring Me The News

ATV crashes into pair on Minnesota trail, leaving one dead

An ATV crash in central Minnesota left one person dead and three more injured in the early hours of Sunday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office said it was called to a crash on the Wobegon Trail east of Sauk Centre just after 12:20 a.m., where the caller said several people were injured and one not breathing.

Comments / 3

Community Policy