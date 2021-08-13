Cancel
‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’: Finn Wittrock & Lily Rabe’s Seaside Escape Is Far From Serene In Season 10 Trailer

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinn Wittrock’s facing some major work from home horrors in the first trailer for American Horror story: Double Feature. The trailer for Part I: Red Tide, unveiled by FX on Friday, kicks off with Wittrock and Lily Rabe seeking out a seaside escape in Provincetown, MA. With the waves just a walk away, Wittrock’s struggling writer looks to find inspiration and overcome writer’s block to produce his next best work. However, the residents of the isolated beach town hide their own devious secrets.

