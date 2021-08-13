‘American Horror Story: Double Feature’: Finn Wittrock & Lily Rabe’s Seaside Escape Is Far From Serene In Season 10 Trailer

If there's one thing that no one can accuse Ryan Murphy & Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: Double Feature of, it's being stingy with the teasers and preview key art images. And yet, like we noted last time, they found a way to distract fans with speculation what roles aliens and mermaids/sea creatures might play in the two-part series return as well as the possible connections there might be between the two. To make the occasion of there only being two weeks to go until FX's long-running horror anthology returns, we're getting a look at one of the sea creatures. Accompanying the image on social media was the caption, "It draws nearer", which we're assuming means that the show's drawing closer to hitting its August 25 mark. Or is there more to read into that? Who or what is the "it" they're talking about? And what exactly is "it" drawing "nearer" to?