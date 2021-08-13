‘Flintstones’ house listed in Minnesota perplexes ‘Zillow Gone Wild.’ Take a look

My son Sam and I discovered this huge candy store a few years ago and make a trek down there to get our favorite candy, and take in everything inside. There are vintage and new sodas, all separated by flavor. Meats, cheeses, fresh-baked and frozen pie, mixes, pickled items, coffees, teas, and so much more. You have to give this store a few hours to just look at all the candy, not to mention the other products and the scenery inside the store. If you are lucky, you will see and talk to the owner, who will tell his story.