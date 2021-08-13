Where’s the Beach? Here are 6 of Metro Detroit’s Best Beaches
Autumn is fast approaching and the start of school is just around the corner, but Detroit is still holding fast to the heat of summer. The Detroit Metro area’s numerous beaches on the shores of Michigan’s beautiful lakes promise a relief-filled swim from the heat, but it is hard to know which ones are worth the drive. To help aid uncertainty, here are some of Southeast Michigan’s best beaches, all within a 45-minute drive of Downtown Detroit. Happy Swimming!detroitisit.com
