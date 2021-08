PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Some people evacuated from the Caldor Fire zone are going on their second week seeking another place to live. One evacuee we spoke to Sunday said she was forced out of her hotel room to accommodate someone else’s reservations. “At this point, what you got is what you got,” said Melissa Gustafson. Gustafson is a Caldor evacuee now staying with family in the Bay Area because she could not find another hotel room closer to the evacuation zone. “We were told that they had no vacancies and we were already in our room, like ‘I’m not understanding, is there a...