Minnesota Twins Hope to Lure Fans by Selling Custom 1991 World Series Products

By Jabari Young, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Twins will leverage the 30th anniversary of the 1991 World Series team by selling a limited amount of customized products in-stadium only. The items include retro backpacks that cost $150. The promotion could net the Twins $50,000. The Minnesota Twins consider it an energy moment, designed to keep...

MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The ‘Field Of Dreams’ Jerseys

There’s one week to go before MLB at Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox in Iowa. And both teams will have some new jerseys for the occasion. On Thursday, Major League Baseball revealed the throwback uniforms the two teams will wear for next...
MLBallfans.co

Takeaways from ‘disappointing’ Twins series

HOUSTON — When the Astros returned home Thursday to face the Twins after going 4-4 on a difficult West Coast road trip through Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles, they appeared positioned to pull away in the American League West. They had a 4 1/2-game lead in the division and the easiest remaining schedule in the AL.
MLBmortontimesnews.com

Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and prediction

The Minnesota Twins (45-62) mounted a ninth-inning comeback against the Cincinnati Reds (56-51) in a 7-5 victory Tuesday night. They look to make it two in a row when they take the field Wednesday with a 12:35 p.m. ET first pitch at Great American Ball Park. Let's analyze the lines around the Twins vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Ralph Garza: Scooped up by Minnesota

The Twins claimed Garza off waivers from the Astros on Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Garza will report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin his tenure with the Minnesota organization, but he could be a candidate for a promotion to the big-league bullpen by season's end if he fares well in the minors. The 27-year-old righty reached the majors for the first time earlier this season, appearing in nine games for Houston and posting a 4.09 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 11 innings.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

2021 Series Preview: Minnesota Twins @ Houston Astros

The Twins come to Houston in a far different position than the last time they were in town, spiraling quickly out of contention and into a high draft pick. Though the White Sox were always expected to become the cream of the crop in the Central, the Twins falling so hard and quickly has come as something of a surprise this season.
MLBfox9.com

Minnesota Twins announce 2022 regular season schedule

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Twins on Wednesday officially announced their schedule for the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. The Twins will open the season on March 31, on the road against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Twins will start the season with three-game series against the White Sox and Cleveland Guardians before heading back to Minnesota. It’ll be the fourth time in five years, and 10th time in the last 13 seasons the Twins open on the road.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins-Cincinnati series preview

Tuesday, 6:35 p.m.: RHP Kenta Maeda (4-4, 4.40 ERA) vs. RHP Tyler Mahle (8-3, 3.71) Wednesday, 11:35 a.m.: TBA vs. RHP Luis Castillo (5-10, 4.22) The Twins (44-62) continue their longest road trip of the season with their first trip to Cincinnati since 2015. The Twins, who have lost six of their past eight games, opened the road trip by losing two of three games at St. Louis. ... The Twins and Reds split a two-game series June 21-22 at Target Field. The Twins won the opener 7-5 in 12 innings. The Reds won the next day 10-7 by scoring three runs in the ninth inning after the Twins had tied the score with five runs in the eighth inning. ... The Twins are 4-8 at Cincinnati and 3-3 at Great American Ball Park since it opened in 2003. The Reds leadthe all-time series 15-14. ... Maeda, who is 1-1 with a 2.15 ERA in his past five starts, is 2-1 with a save and a 3.54 ERA in four career appearances vs. the Reds.
Dyersville, IAKWQC

Dyersville, Field of Dreams ready for game time

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Just one year ago, the MLB field that was built on the other side of the corn field from the Field of Dreams movie site was being taken down after the game had been canceled due to a COVID outbreak in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. This year, the stadium is back up and the stage is set for the White Sox and Yankees to meet up in the small Iowa town.
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Twins hope series victory at Houston a sign of what's to come

HOUSTON — The Twins returned home Sunday vastly different from when they left. Trades before the July 30 deadline sliced off a chunk of their roster, a vital chunk as Jose Berrios joined Nelson Cruz on contenders. J.A. Happ and Hansel Robles were also moved. The remaining Twins, playing on a last-place team, were left to deal with the aftermath. There are two months left in the regular season. It's either fold or battle with who is left.
MLBchatsports.com

Luis Robert returns to the Chicago White Sox for the series opener vs. the Minnesota Twins: ‘I feel like it is my 1st day in the majors’

“I feel excited,” Robert said through an interpreter before the game against the Minnesota Twins. “I feel like it is my first day in the majors.”. The Sox reinstated Robert from the injured list, and he was in the lineup for the first time since May 2, hitting seventh as the Sox opened a three-game series at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Derby, KSderbyinformer.com

Derby Twins reach final eight in NBC World Series

In baseball, it is all about getting hot at the right time and getting a hint of luck. After going 2-2 in the NBC regional in Hutchinson, the Derby Twins were a part of the final three automatic qualifiers to be selected to the NBC World Series tournament and were one of the final eight teams.
MLBThe State-Journal

Tampa Bay Rays to visit the Minnesota Twins

Tampa Bay Rays (71-45, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-66, fourth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: TBD Twins: Kenta Maeda (5-4, 4.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 104 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -132, Rays +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Tampa Bay...
Minnesota State740thefan.com

Minnesota Twins Hosting ‘Prince Night’ Next Month

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins are hosting “Prince Night” on September 30th to honor the late music icon. The first ten thousand fans at Target Field will receive a Twins co-branded Prince hat. Twins fans who purchase a separate “Prince Theme Night” ticket package will get a Prince/Twins bomber-style jacket.

