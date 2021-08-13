A family-fun night with the Lynchburg Hillcats

OSWEGO – Last night Oswego County’s Youth Bureau hosted its first ever Family Fun Camp Night at Camp Hollis. On the beautiful night, families from the area joined together to enjoy the campgrounds and learn what Camp Hollis has to offer for children, even those that have not attended Camp Hollis before. According to the camp’s director, Zach Grulich, most of the attendees are new to the camp, which was a bright spot for the bureau. Tiffany Halstead, the bureau’s Youth Services Specialist and event organizer, was happy to see that the guests did not have much experience with it as it was a way to “show off the camp.” While the promotional side of things was a huge positive, Halstead originally was just looking for a nice family event that was fairly easy for families.