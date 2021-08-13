Contra Costa first responders will now have to be vaccinated
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – Contra Costa County first responders will have to be fully vaccinated by September 17 according to a new mandate or test weekly for the virus. The order applies to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who work in or may respond to emergency calls at high-risk facilities such as hospitals, jails, nursing and congregate care facilities. It also applies to non-emergency ambulance workers who provide medical transport for such facilities.www.kron4.com
