Syracuse, N.Y – A Syracuse man, who was trapped in his vehicle after crashing head-on into a railroad support beam, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Melvin Epes, 41, was traveling north on Seventh North St. underneath a railroad bridge near Hiawatha Blvd. when he crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and collided with the support beam at 9:56 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release Tuesday from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.