Marvel’s Shang-Chi: Listen to New Single “Run It” From DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian

During the Disney investor call, it was announced that Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings would not be heading to Disney+ like so many people assumed that they would. Earlier that same day, Sony Pictures became the first studio to blink and delay a major release due to rising COVID-19 numbers. With the Disney call just a few hours later and some tweaking of the marketing material, people assumed that Shang-Chi was going to follow. It didn't, and Disney has said that the movie will be a theatrical only release with a 45-day window along with Free Guy. So the marketing machine continues to spin as we got a new single from the soundtrack called Run It by DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian.