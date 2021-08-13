Marvel’s Shang-Chi: Listen to New Single “Run It” From DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the next film on Marvel Studios' line-up and will be their first movie in a long while to feature an all-new cast of characters. The movie is being directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and will star Simu Liu in the titular role alongside Tony Leung as Wenwu, Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, Awkwafina as Katy, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The movie is currently scheduled to be released next month with a 45-day exclusive theatrical window. Fans may have a little bit longer to wait for the movie, but there is a little Shang-Chi treat that was released this week. A new single from the movie, "Run It", by DJ Snake, Rick Ross, and Rich Brian is now available.

