Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary

By Damian Jones
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEminem‘s adopted child Stevie Laine has come out as non-binary on TikTok. The 19-year-old took to the platform to announce their name is Stevie and their chosen pronouns were “they / she / he” before adding the hashtags “genderfluid” and “bi”. In the clip, Stevie tracked their transformation, before revealing...

