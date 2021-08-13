Eminem’s adopted child comes out as non-binary

Rapper Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade shared some iconic throwback photos on her Instagram, posting some snaps from her childhood where she was clearly mimicking her dad's signature style. In a paid partnership with Puma, Jade show off the tan sneakers as well as the photos alongside the caption "been serving looks [peace sign emoji] for all time." However, fans were quick to notice that Jade had arranged the photos in such a way that her extremely famous father was covered up. While this is almost certainly due to advertising guidelines, her followers thought it was funny that she was trying to hide her notable parentage.