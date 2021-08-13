Missouri's 1st, 2nd Districts could be redistricting targets
COLUMBIA, Mo (AP) — The exodus from St. Louis city to the suburbs could mean changes for the area’s congressional seats when it comes time for redistricting. An Associated Press analysis shows Missouri’s 1st Congressional District was among the top 10 nationally in declining population based on U.S. Census Bureau data tracking changes between 2010 and 2020. The reported population declined from 748,616 in 2010 to 714,746.www.myjournalcourier.com
