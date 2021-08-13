Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deadline

Arthouse Distributors Fret At Slow Return Of “55+ Crowd”; ‘The Lost Leonardo,’ Pablo Larrain’s ‘Ema’ Debut – Specialty Preview

By Jill Goldsmith
Posted by 
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Documentaries about a da Vinci and a dictator, a Pablo Larraín drama with Gael Garcia Bernal, a Donnie Yen martial arts thriller by the late Benny Chan, and CODA Apple’s record-busting Sundance acquisition — make specialty bows this weekend as the arthouse sector fights through a slow reopening.

“The market is still finding a balance right now,” said Kyle Westphal, theatrical sales manager for Music Box Films (and programming associate for Chicago’s Music Box Theatre). The distributor debuts Larraín’s Ema in 11 theaters in nine markets with plans to expand thereafter — to maybe another 20, but it’s hard to say. “The normal [criteria] like what’s your opening per-screen average right now, those are all upside down,” Westphal tells Deadline.

He said a strong perf by Anthony Bourdain doc Roadrunner (Focus Features) and The Green Knight (A24) “doing as well as it has over the past few weeks, are good signs. Hopefully “exhibitors look at that and see that there is still considerable value and audience interest in specialty films.”

“But the shape of that audience is not there yet,” Westphal said. “It is not the audience we had pre-pandemic. Older audiences appear to be more reluctant to return to theaters than younger.” He called Ema – which Music Box acquired at TIFF 2019, meant to release last year but held until now for theaters — “a younger-skewing, sexy film with a reggaeton beat.”

“The idea was that the 55+ would be the first back. But it really hasn’t happened like that. Because even though they were the first to be vaccinated, they are the most careful and the most at risk,” agreed Neal Block, head of Distribution & Marketing at Magnolia Pictures, which has two pics in theaters this weekend, The East and Swan Song ). The highly contagious Delta variant surely has not helped.

In Ema , adoptive parents Ema (Mariana Di Girolamo) and Gastón (Bernal) are artistic free spirits in an experimental dance troupe whose lives are thrown into chaos when their son Polo is involved in a shockingly violent incident.

Ema trailer:

Arriving Stateside as it nears the $100 million mark in China, is Raging Fire , directed by the late Benny Chan with martial arts action star Donnie Yen ( Mulan , Ip Man franchise) and Nicholas Tse ( Shaolin , New Police Story ). Yen is Shan, a principled cop who’s protective of his pregnant wife. When his domestic idyll is shattered by corrupt colleagues more interested in cash from criminals than the law, bodies pile up. Tse plays Ngo, Shan’s former protégé with a grudge.

Well Go USA Films is opening the film in 59 theaters. It will play as the New York Asian Film Festival centerpiece film selection Monday night.

Jason Pfardrescher, EVP-Digital and Theatrical Distribution at Well Go, said he’s cautiously optimistic heading into the weekend given the pic’s strong performance in China “and what we sometimes call the ‘Donnie effect.”

“Like other studios, we are still faced with a level of unknown given the current climate,” he said, but Yen has managed to draw in audiences “beyond the diaspora crowd for many years now.”

Raging Fire trailer:

Magnolia Pictures’ films out this weekend showcase the strategic complexity of pandemic releasing. Jim Taihuttu’s straightforward war drama The East opens in Los Angeles, basically prepping it for PVOD, which has been highly lucrative for genre films during Covid .

Set during the post-WWII Indonesian War of Independence, a young Dutch soldier joins an elite unit led by a mysterious captain known only as “The Turk.” As fighting intensifies, he questions and ultimately challenges his commander’s brutal strategy to crush the resistance.

The distrib’s Swan Song expands some from 35 to to 45 theaters and goes virtual in week 2. The SXSW pickup is written and directed by Todd Stephens. The cast includes Udo Kier, Jennifer Coolidge, Linda Evans, Michael Urie, Ira Hawkins, Stephanie McVay, it’s produced by Stephens, Eric Eisenbrey, Tim Kaltenecker, Stephen Israel.

Kier stars as retired hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, who escapes the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio, nursing home after learning of his former client’s dying wish for him to style her final hairdo.

It had a solid debut. “But in a normal landscape, it would have been a breakout indie hit. We hope those wider audiences will watch at home,” said Block.

( Swan Song’s week 1 totaled $42,124, for a per-screen average of $1,170.)

Trailer, The East

Sony Pictures Classics bows The Lost Leonardo in New York and LA to be followed by a national release. Directed by Andreas Koefoed ( At Home in the World, Ballroom Dancer ), the film — the inside story behind the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at $450 million — premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. It follows the presumed long-lost masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci from purchase at a shady New Orleans auction house to the masterful brushstrokes revealed beneath a cheap restoration and how its fate has been driven by a quest for fame, money and power.

‘The Lost Leonardo’ Review: Riveting Documentary Explores Record $450 Million Sale Of Da Vinci Painting Some Claim Was A Fake

IFC debuts The Meaning of Hitler in 17 theaters and on demand. The latest documentary from Michael Tucker and Petra Epperlein ( Gunner Palace, Karl Marx City) explores our culture’s fascination with Adolf Hitler and Nazism, set against the backdrop of the current rise of white supremacy, the normalization of anti-Semitism and the weaponization of history. It traces Hitler’s rise to power and crimes with historians and writers including Martin Amis, Deborah Lipstadt, Saul Friedlander, Francine Prose, Yehuda Bauer and famed Nazi hunters Beate and Serge Klarsfeld.

And CODA is being released in 40+ theaters in the top 20 markets and on Apple TV + today. The Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner was acquired by Apple for a record $25 million.

Written and directed by Siân Heder, it stars Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Daniel Durant, Amy Forsyth and Kevin Chapman. Producers: Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi, Patrick Wachsberger, Jérôme Seydoux.

The film follow 17-year-old Ruby (Jones), the sole hearing member of a deaf family (CODA stands for “child of deaf adults”). Her life revolves around interpreting for her parents (Matlin and Kotsur) and working on the family’s struggling fishing boat before school. When she discovers a passion for singing and is urged by her choir teacher to apply to music school, she finds herself torn between family obligation and pursuing her dreams.

Sundance Review: Opening-Night Film ‘CODA’ Featuring Oscar Winner Marlee Matlin

Comments / 0

Deadline

Deadline

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Documentary#Movies#Coda#Apple#Music Box Films#Larra N S Ema#Focus Features#Tiff 2019#Distribution Marketing#Mulan#Ip Man#New Police Story#Evp Digital#Magnolia Pictures#Pvod#Dutch#Block#Swan Song#The Salvator Mundi
Related
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
Visual ArtPosted by
Salon

"The Lost Leonardo" is a slick, fascinating mystery that uncovers ego and hubris in the art world

The fleet documentary "The Lost Leonardo" traces the provenance of the "Salvator Mundi," a work of art that some folks believe was painted by the master, Leonardo da Vinci. Other experts, however, suggest it could be from the "workshop of," or even "circle of," or "follower of" da Vinci. One critic declares, "It is not a good painting." What is true may never be known, but director Andreas Koefoed's slick film suggests, its creator is perhaps unimportant in the long run. One lesson this documentary provides is why groupthink — and wanting a fact to be true — is dubious.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Hugo Weaving Stars in ‘Love Me’ Warner Television-Aquarius Series Shooting in Australia (EXCLUSIVE)

Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” “Lord of the Rings”) heads the diverse cast of “Love Me,” a romantic drama series that is now in production in Melbourne, Australia. The show explores modern love as experienced by different family members at different stages of life. It is adapted from the Swedish series “Älska Mig,” created by Josephine Bornebusch. To be presented as a six-part series with 43-minute episodes, the show is directed by celebrated Australian director Emma Freeman (“Stateless,” “The Newsreader”) with lead writer Alison Bell, and writers Leon Ford, Adele Vuko and Blake Ayshford. “Love Me” is a Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia production in association with...
Times Daily

'Lost Leonardo' unpeels the mysteries of the Salvator Mundi

NEW YORK (AP) — We're accustomed to movies — usually adventures, like “Indiana Jones” — with lines that traverse the globe and pinball between global capitals, showing us where our characters are traveling. “The Lost Leonardo,” a documentary about the rediscovery of a Leonardo da Vinci painting, begins with such a line. But its international stops, chronicling the painting's sales, are baffling leaps.
Visual ArtEsquire

'The Lost Leonardo' Documentary Reveals the True Story Behind A Supposed Renaissance Masterpiece

Let me ask you something: how many paintings by Leonardo da Vinci exist in the world? A dozen? Fifty? Maybe a hundred?. Whenever I pose this query to people, the guess I receive in reply is usually one of two extreme, and opposing, options: something impossibly low like, “There’s what, three?” or something insanely high like, “I don’t know...500?” The answer is actually closer to the impossibly low end of the spectrum. There are eight works that we know unequivocally that the master painted and then another nine or so that experts are pretty sure he created but the provenance—records that trace the painting’s whereabouts from easel to present day—is disputed, lost, or incomplete. A single painting by Leonardo is one of the rarest, not to mention most valuable, items on earth.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Donnie Yen’s Action Film ‘Raging Fire’ to Premiere in U.S. in August (EXCLUSIVE)

The Donnie Yen-starring action thriller “Raging Fire” will open in North American theaters on Aug. 13, its distributor Well Go USA Entertainment announced Friday. The film is the final project of the late iconic Hong Kong film director Benny Chan, who passed away last summer. Chan was beloved for action films like “The White Storm” and Jackie Chan pictures like “New Police Story.” “Raging Fire” will screen ahead of its broader theatrical outing on Aug. 9 as the Centerpiece film selection of the New York Asian Film Festival (NYAFF). Later this year, it will land on the martial arts streaming channel Hi-YAH!,...
Visual Artseattlepi.com

'The Lost Leonardo' Review: An Enthralling Art-World Mystery That Only Starts By Asking: Is It or Isn't It?

Early in “The Lost Leonardo,” there is one of those whoa! moments that can make you think that no movie is more gripping than a great documentary mystery about the art world. In 2005, two dealers stumble onto an obscure painting of Jesus Christ, his hand raised in a sacramental gesture, that’s being offered at auction in New Orleans. They think the painting has…something. So they team up to purchase it for $1,175. Much of the canvas has been painted over, and after they bring it to the noted art restorer Dianne Modestini, she goes to work on it, removing layers of varnish and overpainting to uncover an image that is striking but damaged, dotted with white blotches and streaks, like emanations of a lightning flash. But as she starts the process of restoration, filling in the colors, teasing out a buried layer that shows the thumb in a different position (an indication that the painting is not a copy), then gets to Jesus’s mouth, she is struck by a revelation. The lips are drawn with no line — an invisible dark touch of suggestion. The mouth perfectly matches that of the Mona Lisa. She declares, right then and there, that this is a Leonardo. For art lovers, it’s like witnessing a virgin birth.
Moviesfilm-book.com

Antonio Banderas Added to Cast of Fifth INDIANA JONES Film

Antonio Banderas Joins New Indiana Jones Film’s Cast. Screen veteran Antonio Banderas has been added to the cast of the new upcoming Indiana Jones picture. Recent Oscar-nominee Antonio Banderas has signed on to co-star opposite Harrison Ford in the long-awaited next installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. Banderas has been...
Los Angeles, CAworldofreel.com

Pablo Larrain’s ‘Spencer’: First Reaction

A Los Angeles test screening of Pablo Larrain’s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, happened the other night. I’ve read a few of the raves, the most intriguing one comparing it to “Krisha,” and “Shiva Baby” (sold!) Due to attendees having to sign uber-restrictive NDA agreements, I only found one person willing to let me publish their reaction of the film. This, another rave, came to us from someone who drove for close to three hours just to watch the film:
MoviesPosted by
Variety

IFC Films Buys ‘Catch the Fair One,’ Thriller Starring Boxing Champ Kali Reis (EXCLUSIVE)

IFC Films has acquired U.S. rights to “Catch the Fair One,” a thriller from “Narcos” director Josef Kubota Wladyka that stars real-life professional boxer, Kali “K.O.” Reis. The deal comes after “Catch the Fair One” debuted at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, where it received warm reviews and captured the Audience Award and a Special Jury mention for Reis’ performance. It was a role that Reis helped develop in conjunction with Wladyka, who wrote the screenplay based on a story she created. And it’s also a film that drew on her experiences as the first Indigenous fighter to win the International...
Moviesfilm-book.com

Film Review: SATOSHI KON: THE ILLUSIONIST: An Informative Look at the Work of an Anime Legend [Fantasia 2021]

Satoshi Kon: The Illusionist (2021) Film Review from the 25th Annual Fantasia International Film Festival, a movie directed by Pascal-Alex Vincent, and starring Darren Aronofsky, Marc Caro, Jeremy Clapin, Megumi Hayashibara, Mamoru Hosoda, Junko Iwao, Masao Maruyama, Masayuki Murai, Mamoru Oshii, Rodney Rothman, and Aya Suzuki. Legendary Japanese film director/animator...
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

John David Washington in Netflix’s ‘Beckett’: Film Review

Admiration for the 1970s conspiracy thrillers of Alan J. Pakula, John Frankenheimer and Sydney Pollack is baked into Beckett, though little of the craftsmanship that made the best of those movies thrum with danger and tension. Directed with a workmanlike lack of style by Ferdinando Cito Filomarino and written by Kevin A. Rice without the required ambiguities to feed the protagonist’s paranoia, this pedestrian wrong-place-wrong-time manhunt through Greece never really sparks. And the jury that’s still out over whether John David Washington is movie-star material gets shaky evidence to support that case. Filomarino has served regularly as second unit director on...
MoviesSFGate

Chloe Trayner Named Artistic Director of True/False Documentary Fest (EXCLUSIVE)

Chloe Trayner has been named artistic director of the Ragtag Film Society, a 23-year-old non-profit that runs the preeminent international non-fiction documentary festival, True/False, in Columbia, Mo. Also joining the festival’s curatorial squad is Eric Allen Hatch in a new role as music director and film programmer. More from Variety.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Wednesday Addams Series at Netflix Casts Luis Guzmán as Gomez

Luis Guzmán will play Gomez Addams in the “Wednesday” series at Netflix, Variety has learned. It was previously announced that Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday Addams in the series, which was originally ordered to series at the streamer back in February. It is described as a supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.
Moviestheplaylist.net

John David Washington Talks The “Survival Of The Theatrical Experience” While At ‘Beckett’ Premiere

No matter who you believe, whether it’s the National Association of Theater Owners (NATO) saying theaters are being destroyed by streaming or perhaps studios trying to explain how streaming and theatrical release models will benefit everyone involved, the truth is that the theatrical experience is changing in a big way. And some, like John David Washington, are concerned about the survival of the big screen experience.
Moviesramascreen.com

“BACKDRAFT” Returns To Heat Up Cinemas Sept. 5 & 8 for Its 30th Anniversary

Backdraft is set to heat up cinemas nationwide for the star-studded action-thriller’s 30th anniversary. Directed by Ron Howard and filled with some of the most awe-inspiring fire sequences ever filmed, fans will want to catch this thrilling movie event on big screens nationwide. Kurt Russell and William Baldwin star as...
Moviesimore.com

'CODA' will be first film to feature burned in subtitles in all theaters

The film is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 13. CODA is breaking new ground before the film even premieres. The new Apple TV+ film, as reported by Reuters, will be the first theatrical release with subtitles "burned" into the video. This means that subtitles will be present on all releases of the film rather than there being separate releases with subtitles or special equipment needed.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Trinity CineAsia Acquires Donnie Yen Film ‘Raging Fire’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Distributor Trinity CineAsia has acquired Donnie Yen-starring action film “Raging Fire” from Emperor Motion Pictures for the U.K. and Ireland. The film debuted at the top of the box office last weekend in China, where it grossed $37.2 million in the three-day period, and led sales since, grossing $56.8 million in its opening week. It’s the last film from the legendary Hong Kong writer, director and producer Benny Chan, who died last summer. He was beloved for his action titles like “The White Storm,” “Call of Heroes,” and Jackie Chan pictures like “New Police Story.” “Raging Fire” reunites Donnie Yen (“‘Mulan,” “Ip Man”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy