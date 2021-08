If you're an Xbox gamer, this is an interesting deal that combines a really solid gaming monitor, an Xbox Core controller, and some good savings! If you go for the unique LG UltraGear 27-inch UN880-B gaming monitor at BuyDig, it currently comes with an Xbox Core Controller for free. That's already a pretty sweet add-on, but if you use the code VEG25 that takes another chunk off the price and brings the whole bundle down to just $369. The controller itself goes for around $50 (or $65 at BuyDig), and you can find the monitor going for as much as $500 at other retailers like Amazon. Getting both for just $369 is quite a bargain.