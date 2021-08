For the longest time, Amazon’s strategy for its Netflix-like Prime Video service has been a little all over the place. In the early days, it had a kind of art theater, off-the-beaten-path vibe to its projects. Some of them, admittedly, delivered runaway success for the company, like Transparent and more recently The Boys. But there were also too many “What were they thinking?” kinds of projects, and others that were rushed, weren’t marketed well or didn’t realize their full potential (think, Man in the High Castle and Mozart in the Jungle) along the way. This brings us to Amazon’s much-anticipated Lord of the Rings series release date, which the company on Monday finally confirmed.