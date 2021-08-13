Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Booster shot aids transplant patients; one in 10 UK patients caught COVID in hospital

By Nancy Lapid
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6W87_0bR30PgR00

(Reuters) - Here is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that have yet to be certified by peer review.

Third vaccine dose ‘substantially’ aids transplant patients

A third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine provided immunocompromised organ transplant patients with "substantially" improved protection, according to a trial published on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine bit.ly/3yOGThM. To keep the body from rejecting transplanted organs, patients must take medications that suppress the immune system. Previous studies have shown that two doses of the vaccines were not enough to produce good immune responses in these patients. In the new trial, researchers found that 60% of patients who were given a third dose of the Moderna mRNA vaccine developed antibodies that could neutralize the virus, compared to only 25% of the placebo group. The extra dose, which was administered two months after the second dose, was well tolerated with mostly mild side effects, and it also prompted substantial improvement in patients' T-cell responses, another aspect of immunity. The results "quite convincingly" suggest that a third shot is worthwhile for transplant patients, said coauthor Dr. Atul Humar of the University Health Network in Toronto. On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized vaccine boosters here from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for people with compromised immune systems.

One in 10 COVID-19 patients in UK caught virus in hospital

During the first wave of the pandemic, more than one in ten COVID-19 patients in the UK caught the virus while they were in hospital for other reasons, researchers reported on Thursday in The Lancet bit.ly/3iH7mIn. The study was based on data from 314 hospitals related to diagnoses that were made before August 2020. Dr Chris Green of the University of Birmingham, who coauthored the report, said in a statement that the early lack of resources - such as rapid, reliable tests for the virus, personal protective equipment, and isolation facilities - and "under-appreciation of the role of airborne transmission" contributed to the UK's high rate of hospital-acquired COVID-19. In the United States, doctors at a large New York cancer hospital found less than 1% of patients became infected while hospitalized from March 2020 through February 2021, according to a study published last month in Clinical Infectious Diseases bit.ly/3Axc55w. Separately, a large Harvard University teaching hospital reported just one case of hospital-acquired COVID-19 among 8,370 patients during the first four months of the pandemic, thanks to "rigorous infection control measures." The doctors reported in JAMA Network Open bit.ly/32bgWLm last September, "These results, especially if replicated at other U.S. hospitals, should provide reassurance to patients."

Nearsightedness rises in kids during pandemic

A study of 6- to 8-year-olds in Hong Kong found the proportion of children with nearsightedness, or myopia, increased from 19.4% at the start of the pandemic to 35.3% eight months later. The researchers reported in the British Journal of Ophthalmology bit.ly/3sbWR2U that the average amount of time children spent outdoors fell from about 90 minutes a day to less than half an hour, and the total time they spent on close visual work increased from about 3.5 hours a day to about 8 hours, driven largely by a surge in screen time. The study cannot prove that pandemic-related changes, such as the closure of schools, caused the higher myopia rates. Still, time spent outdoors "has been consistently shown by multiple studies" to protect against myopia, said coauthor Jason Yam of the Chinese University of Hong Kong. "Our results serve to warn eye care professionals, and also policy makers, educators and parents, that collective efforts are needed to prevent childhood myopia."

Click for a Reuters graphic tmsnrt.rs/3c7R3Bl on vaccines in development.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

162K+
Followers
193K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Aids#Boosters#Uk#Covid#Pfizer Biontech#Lancet#Harvard University#Jama Network Open
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Medical Scienceohmymag.co.uk

COVID treatment: This inexpensive medication could cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This plant extract may help treat COVID-19

In a new study from Denmark, Germany and Hong Kong, researchers found that extracts from the artemisia annua plant may fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. They found three extracts of the artemisia annua plant could combat the SARS-CoV-2 virus in human lung tissue. While the main focus of the pandemic...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
SlashGear

COVID-19 vaccine booster now CDC recommended for these groups

The FDA and CDC are recommending a third, booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, though only for people who fall into certain categories of medical condition. The announcement – which includes an extension of the terms of the emergency use authorizations for Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines by the FDA – is the first step in what many experts have been saying is an inevitability in coronavirus pandemic.
Medical & BiotechFortune

Israeli health ministry says Pfizer vaccine prevents severe sickness—but not infection

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine provided a strong shield against hospitalization and more severe disease in cases caused by the contagious delta variant in Israel in recent weeks, even though it was just 39% effective in preventing infections, according to the country’s health ministry.
Industryfox35orlando.com

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine nasal spray effective in animals, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - Researchers at the National Institutes of Health said a COVID-19 intranasal vaccine has proven effective in hamsters and monkeys. The team, lead by Dr. Vincent Munster of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tested the Oxford/AstraZeneca nasal spray vaccine and published its results on July 27 in the journal Science Translational Medicine.
New Orleans, LAWNCT

Unvaccinated, hospitalized: Patient now advocates for shots

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Cedric Daniels and Joshua Bradstreet Contreras didn’t think they really needed the coronavirus vaccine. After all, the uncle and nephew are both young — 37 and 22, respectively — and Contreras was “as healthy as a horse,” Daniels said. But just days after Daniels went...
Worldkdal610.com

CanSinoBIO COVID-19 says booster shot can reverse drop in antibodies

BEIJING (Reuters) – Antibody levels in people inoculated with CanSino Biologics’ (CanSinoBIO) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine fell by some 30% after six months, however a booster shot could offer a significant lift, a senior executive said late on Thursday. The decline in antibodies does not necessarily mean the shots will lose...
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Covid Vaccine Taken As A Pill – Discussions Are Ongoing

The coronavirus is still lingering around the globe, and there are more and more variants popping up, one more dangerous than the other. The viable treatments and vaccines are a potential solution to the pandemic, according to the latest reports coming from experts. The coronavirus vaccines are surrounded by massive...

Comments / 1

Community Policy