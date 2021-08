Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, and friends outside of the binary; I welcome you, one and all, to today’s episode of “Money Moves,” the show that matches college athletes with their dream sponsorship opportunities! This week, we’ll meet a few athletes from each position group on the Tar Heel football team, and do our best to come up with the ideal fit for these players to go get their money. With the new rules around players’ name, image, and likeness rights, our beloved Tar Heels have an opportunity to capitalize on their status as recognizable athletes, so I’ve brainstormed ways in which they ought to capitalize.