Police: 32-year-old woman dies after being hit crossing Valencia Road
Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck.
Police say 32-year-old Jessica Renee Morgan died Friday -- eight days after she was hit by a black 2012 Hyundai Sonata.
Police say Morgan was crossing West Valencia Road near South San Fernando Road from south to north near or in a bicycle crossing. The Honda was heading west when it hit her at 9:43 a.m. Aug. 5.
There was a functioning HAWK light that wasn't activated during the wreck.
The driver stayed at the scene and was not impaired. No citations or charges have been issued.
