Jackson, MI

W. Franklin Street in Jackson closing to traffic

By Chris Lewis
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHjZ4_0bR2wene00

Beginning Monday, Aug. 16, W. Franklin Street will be closed to through traffic between S. Jackson Street and S. Mechanic Street.

This is a one-block stretch of W. Franklin south of Downtown Jackson.

The street closure is for Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity’s Blitz Build event, which will construct two homes. The street is expected to reopen on Friday. Aug. 20.

