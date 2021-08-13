Cancel
Vendors, fairgoers prepare for Minnesota State Fair amid rising COVID cases nationwide

KARE 11
KARE 11
 4 days ago

We are now less than two weeks out from the start of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and with delta variant COVID-19 cases surging, there's still a lot of uncertainty about how state fair officials will pull the event off safely.

Health and safety are top of mind for everyone involved in this year's fair, and while there won't be many restrictions, it is recommended that everyone bring a face covering, as they could required in certain areas of the fairgrounds.

As of right now there won't be any mandates in place, but in a message to vendors Monday, face coverings were recommended for those not fully vaccinated and anyone when indoors – regardless of vaccination status.

There's also been talk about whether you'll need to prove you're vaccinated, or present a negative COVID test to get into the fair, but that will not be the case.

While all this is welcomed news for some, others plan to steer clear of the event.

"Even though we are vaccinated, my nephew is not and there's people in my family who are high risk. It just seems like a risky situation in my personal opinion," said Ana, as she sat with her sister and nephew at the park.

It's a risk Xena Johnson is willing to take, knowing those who make a living on events and gatherings are depending on it.

"Things have actually gotten back to normal now and business has been really busy," said Johnson, Owner of Phancy Face Painting and Party Entertainment.

Making this year's get-together one to remember.

"I feel like living in Minnesota, going to the state fair is just kind of a tradition that we all kind of cherish," said Collin Beduhn, who lives in Wayzata.

Fair officials say they're watching the COVID numbers closely, and depending on what happens, these policies could change.

Although masks aren't required in the fair, they are required on public transportation, so be sure to bring one if you take the bus.

The state fair provided additional COVID protocols to vendors on Thursday.

For additional updates, visit the Minnesota State Fair's website .

