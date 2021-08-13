Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Note On Becky Lynch’s Training For WWE Return

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a lot of speculation as to when Becky Lynch will make her WWE return, as the former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion has not been on WWE programming since announcing she was pregnant on the May 11 edition of RAW last year. Fightful Select has more details on Lynch’s training process for her eventual return.

411mania.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Seth Rollins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Raw#Fightful Select#Brave Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Photo: Hairstylist Shows Off Becky Lynch’s New Hairdo

Becky Lynch is once again sporting her classic long orange wavy hair, after switching up to a more natural blonde and brunette mixed hair color during her time away from WWE. Lynch’s hairstylist took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of The Man, along with the following caption:
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Becky Lynch Surprising Haircut Photo Revealed

Becky Lynch has not competed in a WWE ring in over a year – however, there could be another sign that ‘The Man’ will be coming back sooner rather than later. During Lynch’s extended time off, it was revealed that Lynch went from her trademark red to her natural blond. Did Becky Lynch’s WWE return opponent leak?
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Says Her Goal Is To Feud With Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair

After capturing the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, Bianca Belair immediately entered a feud with former champion Bayley. The two squared off at both WrestleMania Backlash and Hell in a Cell, with Belair picking up pinfall victories on both occasions. Speaking with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Belair praised...
WWEringsidenews.com

Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Were Uncomfortable Working Together In WWE

Becky Lynch hasn’t been seen on WWE television after announcing her pregnancy back in May of last year. Ringside New exclusively reported the company’s latest plans for her return, and you can check those out here. She also unveiled a new look recently. Bianca Belair already wants a match against her as well. Her husband Seth Rollins is still in WWE, but it’s unknown if the company will pair them back up together once again.
WWEComicBook

Seth Rollins on Why His WWE Storyline With Becky Lynch Didn't Work

Back in 2019 Seth Rollins and his now-wife Becky Lynch first went public with their relationship on social media. It wasn't long before WWE brought that relationship to its weekly programming, having the pair team up for their respective feuds with Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. But it wasn't long before fans grew tired of being constantly reminded that the pair were an item, and both wrestlers have since spoken out about how they weren't happy with how the company handled the storyline. Rollins talked about why it didn't work during a new interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast this week.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Reportedly Scheduled To Attend WWE SummerSlam

Becky Lynch is reportedly scheduled to be at WWE SummerSlam. It’s believed that Lynch will not be returning to the WWE storylines until the fall, but PWInsider reports that she is scheduled to be in attendance for the SummerSlam pay-per-view on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas. Lynch has been...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Files Trademark Related To Becky Lynch

On August 9th, WWE filed a trademark related to Becky Lynch. The filing was for “The Man” under merchandising purposes. Here is the description:. Mark For: THE MAN trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; dolls; cases for action figures; toy wrestling rings; playsets for use with action figures; toy vehicles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; tabletop action skill games; construction toys; playing cards; puzzles; stuffed toys; plush toys; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Christmas tree decorations; toy spinning tops; arcade games; kites; bobble-head dolls; puppets; card games; toy guitars; toy water guns; vinyl products for playing in a pool; doll furniture; party favors in the nature of crackers and noisemakers; skateboards; toy scooters; paper party favors; collectible championship belts.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update On Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch hasn’t been featured on TV since last May when she announced she was pregnant. She has since signed a new contract and been training at the Performance Center. Last week it was reported, “the word going around at WWE’s TV tapings was that she would be returning to TV this fall, with October openly discussed.”
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Stephen Amell And Alexander Ludwig Would Like To Have Becky Lynch And Edge Do Guest Spots On 'Heels'

The stars of Heels would like to have more wrestlers do guest spots on their show. Speaking with Collider, Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) discussed a variety of topics including their bond, the rigours of professional wrestling and doing right by the community, and what drew them to this project. Towards the end of the interview, each was asked if there were any wrestlers that they would like to see pop up on the show in the future. Here were their answers:
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair's ex-husband recalls his WWE experience

Charlotte Flair, before getting engaged to Andrade, had several important love stories behind her, such as the one with Bram, a fighter who responds to the real name of Thomas Latimer, seen for some time in the rings of Impact Wrestling and then for a very short juncture also in the rings of the number one company in the world of pro-wrestling, the WWE, in that of NXT.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Former WWE Superstar Konnor Reveals That He Officiated Sasha Banks’ Wedding

Former WWE Superstar Konnor of The Ascension officiated Sasha Banks’ real-life wedding. During a recent appearance on “Da Call Up Podcast”, Konnor commented on becoming a notary. He said,. “For whatever reason, I wanted to become a notary. So I got my notary license, and my wife became an officiant...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Canceling Major WWE Appearance

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.

Comments / 1

Community Policy