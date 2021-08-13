Cancel
Tyler, TX

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after shooting 14-year-old near Tyler park

CBS19
UPDATE: On Thursday, Tyler Pollice arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old.

Juan Carlos Martinez, an 18-year-old Hispanic male, was apprehended and taken into custody on an arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Martinez was booked into the Smith County Jail where he remains at this time on a $750,000 bond.

This is arrest is part of an investigation after a shooting on Sunday, August 8, put a 14-year-old teen in the hospital.

According to the Tyler Police Department (TPD), the shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the area of S. Fleishel Ave. and E. Elm St., near Hillside Park.

City officials say a 14-year-old was shot and is stable at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TPD non-emergency number (903) 531-1000 or Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

