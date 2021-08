UPDATE: Dave Meltzer took to Twitter to update his story, noting that AEW President Tony Khan has denied reports the company made an offer to Adam Cole. Original: As we previously reported, Adam Cole’s current deal with WWE is set to expire after Summerslam. It initially was set to expire beforehand, but he was said to have signed a short-term deal that will keep him on through the PPV. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW made an offer to Cole at one point in the past couple of months.