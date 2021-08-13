Flood Advisory issued until 4:30 p.m. as scattered storms enter area

The strongest of the storms in the area has prompted the NWS to issue a Flood Advisory for the area around Missouri City through 4:30pm. Be safe on the roads. More storms are possible through the afternoon.

Our seasonably hot and humid pattern continues along with a few cooling downpours and isolated strong thunderstorms.

We're seeing a few scattered storms across the area now, and afternoon storm chances will only increase as we head into the weekend. With so much moisture around, the rain will be heavy at times and some isolated severe weather will also be possible.

The heat will continue to be an issue as well, with high temps today in the upper 90s and feels-like temps through the weekend over 100 degrees.

Make sure you take the necessary heat safety measures and keep a close eye on your kids, the elderly and your pets.

More of the same, heat and humidity for all, a few afternoon downpours for some.

Tropical Depression Fred has prompted Tropical Storm Watches for southwest Florida and the Keys. The forecast track takes it into the eastern Gulf this weekend. It does not appear to be a threat for the upper Texas coast. Our newest storm, potential tropical cyclone seven, will likely become Tropical Storm Grace later today or tomorrow. You can stay on top of everything happening in the tropics with our daily tropical update

