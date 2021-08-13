Crisp County schools to go virtual until August 23

All Crisp County schools will go virtual starting immediately.

According to the Crisp County Schools Facebook page, all students at Crisp County schools will be moved to virtual learning for 5 days until August 23.

The post says after Monday, August 23, a virtual option will be available for K-12 students who choose not to return to campus. Parents will be able to fill out a Google form to register students for virtual learning for the remainder of the semester.

Crisp County High School was moved to virtual learning on Thursday, but the Crisp County School System says that the decision to extend the change to all schools was due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district.