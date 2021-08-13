Cancel
Richmond, VA

Plan changes for the upcoming Wilco concert in Richmond

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 4 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Wilco concert scheduled for Wednesday, August 18, in Richmond is moving outdoors.

The concert at Altria Theater will now be held on Brown’s Island.

All concert-goers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination in the form of an original vaccination card or print or digital copy of the vaccination card, according to concert organizers.

"Guests can [also] provide proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test that was professionally administered within 48 hours of entering the facility. The name on the vaccination card or negative covid test must match the government-issued ID," promoters added via email. "The date has not changed and all tickets will be honored in the price level in which they were purchased."

The show, which also features Sleater-Kinney and NNAMDI begins at 5:45 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

