Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

Hundreds still without power in Luzerne County, cooling center set up

Posted by 
Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CdllK_0bR2uOwY00

UGI Electric says it's still restoring power to approximately 900 homes and businesses that lost service last night.

More than 5,000 homes and businesses lost service when severe thunderstorms moved through Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

Because of the high heat on Friday, UGI and the Red Cross have opened a cooling center at the Back Mountain Regional EMA building on Route 118 in Dallas.

Affected customers can get ice and charge their phones.

UGI hopes to have service back to most people by the end of Friday, but they say several hundred customers may be without power until Saturday.

Click here to check on power outages in your area.

Comments / 0

Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Dallas, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Luzerne County, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Industry
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Luzerne County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooling Center#Ugi Electric#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy