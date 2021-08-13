Hundreds still without power in Luzerne County, cooling center set up

UGI Electric says it's still restoring power to approximately 900 homes and businesses that lost service last night.

More than 5,000 homes and businesses lost service when severe thunderstorms moved through Luzerne County's Back Mountain.

Because of the high heat on Friday, UGI and the Red Cross have opened a cooling center at the Back Mountain Regional EMA building on Route 118 in Dallas.

Affected customers can get ice and charge their phones.

UGI hopes to have service back to most people by the end of Friday, but they say several hundred customers may be without power until Saturday.

