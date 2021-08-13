A Pair of Nike Dunk High ‘Acid Wash’ Styles Are Releasing Soon

Fans of the Nike Dunk High will have two new styles of the shoe to look forward to in August.

The sportswear giant has confirmed via the SNKRS app that a pair of Dunk High “Acid Wash” makeups will be released before month’s end. Two options of the shoe are launching starting with a red-based iteration arriving on Aug. 19 followed by a stealthy black colorway on Aug. 28.

The Nike Dunk High 1985 “Red Acid Wash” features gray leather as the base of the upper and elevating the shoe’s look is an acid wash design covering the overlay panels. Nike also revealed that this pair will utilize the original 1985 version of the Dunk as seen with the shape of the ankle collar, a vintage-inspired midsole and a red rubber outsole.

“Don’t trip, don’t worry—those colors are real. They’ve just received an acid wash-like treatment on the University Red overlays. These ageless wonders are gracing the silhouette of the timeless Dunk High 1985 in its OG shape,” Nike wrote for the shoe’s product description.

Rounding out this month’s Nike Dunk High 1985 releases is the “Black Acid Wash” colorway sporting a sail-based leather upper and is contrasted by white and black acid wash overlays. The same throwback look appears on this pair as it also features an elevated ankle collar, a vintage-inspired midsole, and a black outsole.

The Nike Dunk High “Acid Wash” styles in the red and black makeups will be released via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Aug. 19 and Aug. 28, respectively. Each pair comes with a $130 price tag.