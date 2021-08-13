Cancel
Potter County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Potter County

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago

Friday afternoon the Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for northern Pennsylvania and central New York, including one county in Channel 2's viewing area.

Potter County is included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch that is in effect until 11 p.m. Friday. Damaging winds and hail are the primary threats for any severe storms tonight, and that risk will stay east of Western New York.

The storms that have developed across New York state early this evening are well east of Buffalo. But, isolated storms have developed over southern Ontario too. These are associated with a strong cold front that will sweep through Western New York overnight. These are not expected to reach severe strength, but gusty winds, brief heavy rain and lightning area possible with these, moving in as early as 8 p.m.

