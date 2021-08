Santana went 0-for-6 with a strikeout in Monday's 8-6 extra-innings loss to the Yankees. it's very rare for the first baseman not to get on base in some way -- he has a .341 on-base percentage and 14.6 percent walk rate this season. Santana has gone 10 games without a multi-hit effort, going just 5-for-38 (.132) with six walks and three runs scored in that span. All five hits in his slump have been singles.