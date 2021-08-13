Trey Lance could be ‘pushing’ Jimmy Garoppolo out of 49ers starting gig

Here's what Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo did on Day 14 of the 49ers quarterback competition. Completed 4 of 7 passes and threw one interception that was his fault -- he threw it too high. Also didn't play much, and neither did most of the backups, because they played so much two days ago in the preseason opener. In addition, the 49ers made Lance throw all his passes from the pocket, which makes sense, because he needs experience doing that. But when he gets opportunities to extend plays and throw from outside the pocket, that's when he shows he gives the 49ers the best chance to win. He has the advantage over every NFL defense when he's outside the pocket, because defenses no longer can disguise their coverages. They have to plaster receivers man to man and respect the threat of Lance's legs at the same time. Good luck with that.