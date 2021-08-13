Cancel
Trey Lance could be ‘pushing’ Jimmy Garoppolo out of 49ers starting gig

By Evan Orris
New York Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe quarterback controversy is heating up in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo’s starting job is not safe. Rookie Trey Lance has had a strong training camp to open his career, showcasing his elite arm strength and athleticism. Which has opened the door for him to surpass Garoppolo and steal his starting spot.

