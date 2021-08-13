Cancel
American Horror Story: Double Feature Full Trailer Released

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tenth installment of American Horror Story is finally upon us. Fans of the long-running franchise have been anxious to see what awaits in the newest edition of Ryan Murphy's anthology, and we were finally given the first glimpse of footage on Friday afternoon, in the form of the season's first official trailer. American Horror Story: Double Feature is the title of the season, and it has been confirmed that there will be two separate stories split into the first and second halves of the season. Friday's trailer features footage exclusively from Part 1.

