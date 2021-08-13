Boys Golf: Andrews on top — Eaglecrest’s White, Cougars’ Jang pace city at Centennial League opener
AURORA | Two Aurora boys golfers with state tournament experience posted the top scores among city competitors Thursday in the Centennial League’s opening tournament. Eaglecrest junior Andrew White — who has played in the last two Class 5A state tournaments — and Cherokee Trail senior Andrew Jang, who appeared at state as a freshman, each shot plus-5 75s at Meadow Hills Golf Course to tie for eighth place in a tournament dominated by Arapahoe.sentinelcolorado.com
