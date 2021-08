The Twins claimed Garza off waivers from the Astros on Wednesday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Garza will report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin his tenure with the Minnesota organization, but he could be a candidate for a promotion to the big-league bullpen by season's end if he fares well in the minors. The 27-year-old righty reached the majors for the first time earlier this season, appearing in nine games for Houston and posting a 4.09 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 11 innings.