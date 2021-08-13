Great Garden Haul Vol. 41

Thanks to Sarah for sending: “a garden haul from Mount Rainier MD! This is okra, cucumbers, Aji Amarillo peppers, and tromboncino squash.”. Please send your great garden hauls via email to [email protected] with Garden Haul in the subject line and let me know what you’ve grown and what neighborhood you are in. Entries will be accepted through Labor Day. Cheers, thanks and happy gardening! Great Garden Haul is made possible, ironically, by the Friends of the White Whale Society.