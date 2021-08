We are looking for foster homes for the following animals: Jack is a 5-year-old Doberman who has heartworms so we need someone who is willing to foster him for about six months and take him to his treatments once a month at Cody Vet. Skylar is a one year old beautiful Calico cat with three one-week-old kittens. She gave birth to her kittens two days after coming to PCAS and she needs a nice warm and quiet place to raise her babies until September. If you are interested, contact Jackie at manager@parkcountyanimalshelter.org (PCAS photos)