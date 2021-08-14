Waco Center for Youth to hosts job fair to fill 100 positions

The Waco Center for Youth hosted a job fair Friday, Aug. 13, to help fill more than 100 positions.

The center offered signing bonuses of up to $5,000 for qualified register nurses, licensed vocational nurses and psychiatric nursing assistants to encourage qualified people to apply.

“Working with adolescents requires compassion and every day is rewarding in its own way,” said Waco Center for Youth Director Chuck Russell. “When you dedicate your career to changing the lives of young people, they will often surprise you and have a positive impact on your own life.”

Waco Center for Youth provides psychiatric residential treatment to teenagers with severe emotional or behavioral disorders and is the only live-in facility in the state. Teens are between the ages of 13 and 17 and most of them stay for three-to-six month.

"So yeah, come get your foot in the door, great state benefits, it's kind of like a family if you enjoy kiddos, it's a career," Robin Stine, with the youth center said.

Applicants can also apply online or stop by the Waco Center for Youth campus and fill out an application in person Monday through Friday until 5 p.m.

