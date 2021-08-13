Cancel
Jefferson County, AR

Jefferson County deputies investigating shooting leaving one dead

THV11
THV11
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday.

According to reports, deputies responded to a shooting that occurred in the area of Elkins Road and Minton Road.

When authorities arrived they found the body of a man along the side of the road, suffering what they consider to be a gunshot wound.

After arriving at the location, witnesses provided deputies with a description of a vehicle that's believed to be connected to the incident.

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle that matched the witnesses' description, locating a person of interest at the Huddle House in White Hall.

The victim's identity has yet to released.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

