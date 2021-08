First, can we talk about how amazing it is to have a community with so many young women who want to take care of their bodies?! I get questions alllll the time about eating healthy and working out from people around your age. It makes me so happy because I know how much better I would have felt if I had a healthy relationship with food and fitness in my life at that age. At the same time, I know how easily working out and eating healthy can take an UNhealthy turn. I’ve experienced it, and I want to do everything I can to help you and everyone else in this community avoid it.